Gunman stole $180,000 in cash from shot businesswoman at mall

The lone gunman who shot and robbed businesswoman Nelia Singh as she was about to open her business at the Harbour Bridge Mall, at Peter’s Hall Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Wednesday morning, carted off a total of $180,000 in cash and other articles.

This is according to Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon, Commander of Region Four (b) (Eccles – Moblissa), who yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators are making every effort to apprehend the suspect, who remains on the lam.

Singh, 42, a resident of Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD, was shot once to her left leg during the robbery, which took place around 10.05 am on Wednesday.