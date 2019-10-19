Telephone lines at First Bridge, Golden Grove not working

Dear Editor,

The telephone lines have been down since 24th September at First Bridge, Golden Grove, New Housing Scheme, E.B.D. A report was made on the said evening and on the following day. A GTT technician came on the 30th September and did some touching with wires and the internet went down. He said that the telephone post has to change and someone will come to do that.

To date no one has come and no one has informed us about what’s going on. We are kindly asking GTT to please change the post and let us have our service back.

Yours faithfully,

L. Hicks