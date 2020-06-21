GTT extending Blaze internet coverage along East Bank

Telecoms provider Guyana Telephone &Telegraph Company (GTT) has announced that its Blaze internet service has been extended to cover residents of Green Acres Providence, on the East Bank of Demerara.

The company said in a press release on Friday that the Blaze service expansion was slated for earlier this year but was delayed as a result of the coronavirus disease restrictions.

GTT’s Product Lead of Fixed Broadband services Jamal Inniss was quoted as saying that the Diamond and Grove areas will benefit from the service in the coming months once all the infrastructure is in place. He noted that a feasibility study has justified the extension of the service.

Other areas scheduled to receive the Blaze service by September/October of this year, according to Inniss, are Parika, in Region Three, and Skeldon, in Region Six.