Dear Editor,

Ryhaan Shah’s riposte to my letter on the One Nation series is interesting. I was just being a faithful reporter and summarising what the three presenters answered when asked how they considered themselves. All firmly said ‘Guyanese’.

Ms Shah’s position may contain the crux of the current malaise in the country. Not enough ‘Guyanese’ and too much hyphen-Guyanese!

The One Nation sessions did give me hope for some light at the end of that dark tunnel.

Yours faithfully,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’

Mair