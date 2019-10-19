Citizen’s Bank, Banks DIH tournaments set for weekend

The top golfers in the country will begin their preparation for the Guyana Open when they take to the Lusignan Golf Course in the Citizen’s Bank Cancer Awareness and Banks DIH Classic today and tomorrow respectively.

The tournaments were officially launched yesterday at the Thirst Park-based head office of both companies where Lusignan Golf Club president, Aleem Hussain, detailed the longstanding partnership between the club and the corporate sponsors.

“This is a special weekend for us at the Lusignan Golf Club…they have been a long time sponsor, Banks has been a partner for longer than I could imagine but this week, the course is in excellent condition for the double header for the Banks family with Saturday having the Citizen’s Bank Cancer Awareness tournament.