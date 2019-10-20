A Guyanese puzzle

Dear Editor,

I have been contemplating possible implications/consequences of two statements which have been attributed to certain local political operatives. The statements are firstly, “the President is illegal” and secondly, “Parliament is dead.” The following questions arise:

Can a President who is illegal, legally set a date for elections?

Can there be a legal Leader of the Opposition if Parliament is dead, or do the two die together?

If a legal Leader of the Opposition does not exist, are actions of the immediate past Leader of the Opposition purporting to still function in that capacity unlawful?

A response from anyone, especially those versed in the appropriate theory whether of Constitution or contradiction or whatever, would be welcome.

Yours faithfully,

Rashleigh E Jackson