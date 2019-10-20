Mills Academy whips Eagles 2-0

Vurlon Mills Football Academy [VMFA], Timehri Panthers, Riddim Squad and Kuru-Kururu Warriors earned their respective semi-final berths following the conclusion of the ground stage in the East Bank Football Association (EBFA)/Ralph Green Under-11 yesterday at the National Training Center, Providence.

Group-A winner VMFA downed Eagles of Stewartville 2-0 to end with an undefeated record. Romario La Rose and Shaquille Dalrymple found the back of the net in the 25th and 28th minute respectively.

They will now match skills with Kuru-Kururu Warriors who defeated Swan FC via walkover. The other semi-final matchup will pit defending champion Timehri Panthers against group-B winner Riddim Squad.

Meanwhile, Diamond United crushed Fruta Conquerors 6-0. Rick Ramotar tallied a helmet-trick in the third, fifth, seventh and 17th minute. The other goals emanated from the boots Louis Da Silva and Daniel Morgan in the 10th and 28th minute respectively.

Also, Friendship defeated Grove Hi-Tech defeated via walkover. The semi-finals will be hosted on October 26th at the same location. The VMFA and Kuru-Kururu match will commence at 9:30hrs while the second match between Riddim Squad and Timehri Panthers will occur at 10:00hrs.

The grand finale will be staged on Saturday November 2nd at the same venue. Prior to the championship match, the third place playoff will be contested. The eventual winner and runner-up will collect replica trophies while the third and fourth place finishers will receive medals.