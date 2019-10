Body of missing Parfaite Harmonie teen found in shallow grave -rice farmer admits to killing, cops say

The decomposed body of a 14-year-old West Bank Demerara (WBD) boy, who was missing for a week, was yesterday discovered in a shallow grave and police say his alleged killer, a 42-year-old rice farmer, has admitted to hitting him on the head during a fight.

The dead youth has been identified as Christopher Basdeo of Lot 37 Thirteenth Street, Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

Police yesterday said that the suspect has given a written statement and a caution statement describing what transpired.