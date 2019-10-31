Rice farmer charged with murder of boy

A 42-year-old rice farmer was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of 14-year-old Christopher Basdeo, whose decomposed body was found in a shallow grave at Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara (WBD) last Friday.

Jairam Sieupersaud of Lot 548 La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD yesterday appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that between October 16 and October 25, at La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, he murdered Basdeo.

Sieupersaud was not required to plead to the capital offence.