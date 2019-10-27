Two dead after car, ambulance collide at Linden

Two persons are now dead and two others are injured following a head-on collision between an ambulance and a car along Obama Drive, Amelia’s Ward, Linden early yesterday morning.

Dead are Tristan Clarke, 18, and Eon Reddock called “Baccoo,” 37, both of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The injured have been identified as Rametse Paul and Shona Douglas, who have both been admitted at the Linden Hospital.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles confirmed the accident, which occurred around 3.40 am.

At the time, Clarke was the driver of a car, PRR 781, while the ambulance, PXX 4739, was being driven by Paul.

Reddock and Douglas, who are both employees of the Linden Hospital, were on duty at the time of the accident.

The circumstances which led to the accident were not immediately clear, however, Sunday Stabroek was able to confirm that the ambulance was returning to Linden after dropping off a patient in Georgetown, while the car was heading in the opposite direction.

A source said Clarke allegedly overtook another car and then collided head-on with the ambulance. He was said to be speeding.