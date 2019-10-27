Trinidad man charged for calling cops ‘fully dunce’

(Trinidad Guardian) A man who dared to call the police “fully dunce” has been arrested and charged.
Investigators said that around 5 pm on Friday, PC Ramkissoon was on foot patrol when he saw a 23-year-old man sitting in his car with his seatbelt strapped across his shoulder but not across his waist.
He told the man of the offence of failing to wear a seatbelt and requested his driving documents.
Police said the man handed over the documents and began behaving in an irate manner. Police said PCs Humphrey, Ramdeen and Villafana advised the man about his conduct but he flew into a rage and started shouting, “All yuh police fully dunce.” He was later taken to the Chaguanas Police Station where he was charged with disorderly behaviour and insulting language.
The man, of Enterprise, Chaguanas, later got station bail and is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday.