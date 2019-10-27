Eagles soar past Den Amstel

Eagles flew their way past Den Amstel 7-0 when the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA] U17 League resumed yesterday at the Uitvlugt ground.

The contest was effectively over at the end of the first half after Eagles soared to a commanding 5-0 lead. Jevaughn Vancooten started the rout compliments with a sixth minute strike.

Troy Skeete, the eventual scorer of a helmet-trick, opened his account with a 21st minute effort. A second conversion for Skeete occurred in the 35th minute.

The lead grew to its eventual first half score as two goals were recorded in the space of a minute. Telbert Baptiste netted in the 44th minute and moments later Skeete sealed his hat-trick. Substitute Francis Persaud then etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 48th minute.

Skeete then completed his four-goal haul 10 minutes later. Meanwhile, the home side Uitvlugt and Hurry ATE battled to a 2-2 stalemate.

Travis Fraser handed the home side the early advantage with a 10th minute conversion. The lead lasted until the 40th minute as Neshawn Livan equalised from the penalty spot for Hurry ATE.

Following the resumption of the second period, Hurry ATE took the lead compliments of another penalty conversion from Livan to seal his brace in the 50th minute.

However Shaquan Gilkes ensured the home side secured a share of the spoils by restoring parity to proceedings in the 70th minute. The event resumes today at the Goed Fortuin ground as Wales lock horns with Pouderoyen at 14:00hrs