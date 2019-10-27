LaRose, Wilson rout third Class for 15

In what could only be described as a bizarre match, Goergetown Cricket Club (GCC) routed Third Class for just 15 runs in yesterday’s Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society’s Second Division 40-over tournament.

Witnessed in front of a visibly shocked handful of spectators at the world renowned, Bourda ground on a warm morning, the hosts won the toss and inserted the Grove-based unit on a wicket that had a bit of dampness which was capitalized on.

Carlos LaRose struck in his first over with the wicket of Kishan Singh and continued to strike in each of his six overs to end with 6-6. Ironically, the only run of that total that came off the bat was a single from a slower ball.

Meanwhile, Left-arm spinner, Stephon Wilson also had a strangle-hold on the hapless side who showed signs of disbelief on his way to 4-6 as seven batsmen failed to score.

In the short chase, former West Indies youth player, Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed seemed to be in a hurry to end the match that lasted just over an hour on his way to 12 from five balls including a six and a four.