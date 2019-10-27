Thomas’s return set to spice up National Open boxing c/ships

Dennis `The Menace’ Thomas, a 2015 Caribbean Development Tournament middleweight silver medallist has announced plans to wipe off the ring rust and throw his hat into the ring for this weekend’s Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Alli Open boxing championships at the National Gymnasium.

Thomas has not fought competitively for over 18 months although he has been training assiduously and his return will be sure to spark lots of interest in the light heavyweight division where he will now compete.

One thing is sure, Thomas’s return could spell one thing and one thing only for reigning National and Caribbean light heavyweight champion Markember `Violence Pierre of the Guyana Defence Force- trouble.

When the two last met Thomas won a points decision and will surely fancy his chances of a repeat victory.

If anything Thomas is known as a classy boxer who is under the watchful eyes of AIBA Three Star coach Sebert Blake of the Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym.

Thomas, Best Boxer at the 2014 Caribbean Goodwill tournament held here, the six footer has represented Guyana at several major competitions and remains one of the most experienced local pugilists.

Apart from bantamweight Keevin Allicock, Thomas is the only current boxer to have participated at a World Championships when in 2013 himself and Imran Khan

Travelled to Kazakhstan to represent Guyana at the championships.

His return will be sure to add spice to the championships since places on the team for the Caribbean championships are up for grabs not to mention qualification for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The National Open championships will run from November 1-3 at the National Gymnasium and entre fees are $500 for the Stands and $1000 for Ringside.