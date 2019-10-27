Matthews left out but uncapped duo named to face India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Leading opener Hayley Matthews has been left out of a 14-member West Indies squad to face touring India Women in the first two One-Day Internationals of the three-match series which bowls off here next Friday.

The 21-year-old Barbadian was suspended last month just days before the start of Australia’s tour of the Caribbean for what Cricket West Indies described as a breach of its Code of Conduct, and CMC Sports understands she is still not eligible to return to the side.

The matter was subsequently referred to the CWI Disciplinary Tribunal but there has been no word on the outcome.

Matthews, an elegant right-hander who bowls steady off-spin, has become a fixture in the international side and was a member of the squad which captured the T20 World title in India three years ago.

Without her services, West Indies looked a shadow of themselves against Australia recently, suffering a 3-0 whitewash in both the one-day and T20 series.

Fast bowler Shakera Selman, who missed the Australia series with injury, is again sidelined while no room has been found for her usual new-ball partner Shamilia Connell who managed just three wickets in six matches against the Aussies recently.

Selectors have replaced them with uncapped seamer Shawnisha Hector and fast-bowling all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne.

“The selectors were impressed by the young medium pace duo of Aaliyah Alleyne and Shawnisha Hector during the training camp, meriting their inclusion in the final 14-member squad,” said newly-appointed lead selector, Anne Browne-John.

The side will be led by Stafanie Taylor and includes experienced all-rounder Stacey-Ann King and Britney Cooper, with Chedean Nation and Shemaine Campbelle returning to the side after missing the Australia series through injury.

However, highly-rated all-rounder Deandra Dottin has still not returned to full fitness following surgery earlier this year, and was not considered.

Teenaged Guyanese pace bowler Shabika Gajnabi and 21-year-old off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond, both of whom debuted against Australia last month, have retained their spots.

Browne-John, previously the team manager, said the side was a balanced one.

“The selection panel chose a good balance of youth and experience when assembling this squad,” she noted.

“We have the return of the experienced Chedean Nation and Shermaine Campbelle, who missed the last series against Australia due to injury.”

The opening two ODIs will be played on November 1 and 3 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, with the final game scheduled for the same venue on November 6.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacey-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shermaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond.