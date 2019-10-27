National cyclists dominate eighth Payless Variety 11-race programme

An impressive showing by the senior Caribbean Championship-bound trio, Christopher Griffith, Michael Anthony and Jamaul John resulted in the National Park record being shattered when the eight annual Payless Variety Store 35-lap featured School boys and Invitational race ended yesterday.

Some 28 riders took to the starting line under steaming conditions in the Hassan Mohamed-organized event and when it ended, only six were left standing, five of whom are set to represent Guyana next month.

Team Evolution’s Griffith won in one hour, 14 minutes and 45 seconds, a time which according to the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) representatives was a new record.

Anthony was second while John, who bagged four of the eight prime prizes, placed third.

Anthony took the jump early on and by the sixth lap, a 30-second lead was established which led to the field being lapped by the 16th lap.

. The approach from the pack was smartly fended off by the remaining two members of the national team, Curtis Dey and Paul DeNobrega, and the field was lapped again which led to a six-man finish.

After the top three crossed the line, it took DeNobrega five minutes and 26 seconds to complete the race for fourth while Dey was fifth and Marcus Keiler, sixth.

Both Racing Secretary, Malcolm Soonaram and executive, Enzo Matthews agreed that the event was successful due to the valuable preparation the national team would have gained.

In the other events, Junior Niles retained his Veterans under-50 title after completing the five-lap race in 29 minutes and 28 seconds. Lear Nunes copped second while Kwame Ridley rounded off the podium.

In the Veterans Over-50, Andrew Spencer stood above the rest with Ian Jackson and Kennard Lovell finishing second and third respectively.

Sherwin Sampson won the Juveniles 10-lap ahead of Shamaul Young in second and Emmanuel Nedd in third.

In the first Novices race, Nigel London stormed to victory after completing the five-lap event in 13 minutes and 47 seconds, beating Sampson and Young. Lennox Jackman won the BMX 6-9 years.