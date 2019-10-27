St John’s to clash with St Stanislaus

The second ‘GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Secondary Schools Football League’ will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The opening match will pit St. John’s College against St. Stanislaus College from 16:30hrs while Charlestown will oppose Queen’s College at 18:00hrs.

The event continues tomorrow at the same venue with another tripleheader. At 13:00hrs, Cummings Lodge oppose President’s College while Lodge Secondary engages Marian Academy from 14:30hrs.

In the final match, defending champion Annandale opposes the Bishops’ High from 16:00hrs. The final match date of the event is penciled for December 8th.

Winner of the event will pocket $200,000 towards a project, while the second, third and fourth place units will collect 100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 respectively for a school initiative.