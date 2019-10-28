Badal has plan to fix GPL, end blackouts -says voters can judge him on his record at power utility

Presidential candidate of the Change Guyana political party Robert Badal says that under his government, Guyana will be ‘blackout’ free and voters should judge him on his record as Chairman of the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL).

Badal served as Chairman of the Board of the electricity utility from January 2016 to February 2018.

“The party promises that within a short time…that progressively, we will have less blackouts until it becomes no blackouts…our bulb will always be lighting,” Badal, whose party symbol is a light bulb, told Stabroek News in an interview last week.

“This is because we will put in the investments and ensure that we will reform and change the strategic direction of GPL in a manner that will make it very efficient, very profitable and without blackouts,” he added.