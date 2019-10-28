Dr Jennifer Bulkan robbed, terrorised by gun-toting bandits

Well-known dentist Dr Jennifer Bulkan was early Saturday evening assaulted and robbed by two “brazen” gun-toting bandits, minutes after she had entered her Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown home.

The terrifying 15-minute ordeal ended when a neighbour barged through the open door after observing the struggle between Bulkan and the bandits. The two gunmen escaped on foot with an undisclosed sum of money leaving their motorcycle behind.

Dr Bulkan, who is the sister of Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan and who has a practice and also works at the Cheddi Jagan Dental Clinic, said the ordeal has stolen her “peace of mind” even as she commented that the crime situation has gotten out of hand.