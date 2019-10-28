Kuru Kuru miner fatally chopped in alleged Cuyuni robbery

A Kuru Kuru, Linden/Soesdyke Highway miner on Saturday succumbed to his injuries after he was chopped about his body on Friday during an alleged robbery and police are currently seeking two suspects, a Brazilian national and his step-father.

The dead man has been identified as David Atkinson called ‘Long Hair’, 36, a miner of Kuru Kuru. The two men on the run are 23-year-old Dexter Jonas of Boa Vista, Brazil and his stepfather called ‘Oman’, the only identity that the police have.

Police believe that the attack carried out on Atkinson is linked to a “washdown” (a gold find) in a backdam in the Cuyuni River area.