A Brazilian national is now a remanded prisoner after he was charged yesterday with the murder of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway miner David Atkinson, who was killed last October.

Deon Jonas, also known as ‘Dexter Jonas,’ appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Five and was not required to plead to the indictable charge after it was read to him.

The charge against him alleges that on October 26th, 2019, at Cuyuni River, he murdered Atkinson.