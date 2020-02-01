No bail for Port Kaituma man charged with raping woman

A 45-year-old resident of Port Kaituma, who is accused of raping a woman, was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged with the offence in a city court.

Alvin Robinson, called ‘Big Joe’ and ‘Joe Joe,’ appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Five and was not required to plead to the charge after it was read to him at an in-camera hearing.

The charge states that between January 26th and January 27th, 2020, at Port Kaituma, Robinson engaged in sexual penetration of a woman without her consent.

Robinson was remanded to prison. He will make his next court appearance on February 3rd, 2020, before the Chief Magistrate.