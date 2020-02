Guyanese man admits to bid to smuggle songbirds into US

Months after he was charged with attempting to smuggle nearly three dozen live finches from Guyana through the JFK Airport to sell for use in high-stakes bird-singing competitions, a Guyanese man on Thursday admitted to the crime.

A New York Post report said that Francis Gurahoo pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn federal court to trying to smuggle 34 live finches stuffed inside plastic hair rollers

“Gurahoo pleaded guilty to a smuggling charge before Magistrate Judge Robert Levy,” the report said.