Miner hospitalised after saving children from burning building

A 42-year-old miner is currently hospitalised with burns about his body, which he suffered on Wednesday evening while rescuing children from a burning building at Mahdia, in Region Eight.

Seon Garraway saved three children from the apartment building, which was gutted by a fire of unknown origin around 7.45 pm on Wednesday.

One of the apartments in the building was occupied by Garraway and Stanley Lindie, 58. The other was occupied by a couple, Lakeisha Rigby and Eion Ritchie, and their four children, whose ages range from 3 to 10 years.