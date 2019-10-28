Spring Garden family homeless after fire destroys house

A Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast mother of four lost her two-storey wooden and concrete home in a mysterious fire on Friday night.

At the time of the fire, no one was home, Seelochnie Sonia Singh told Stabroek News. The woman, who shares the home with her three sons, said that her sons were at work and she was in Parika attending the West Coast Demerara Diwali motorcade when the fire occurred.

Speaking to this publication via telephone, Singh recounted that she received a call from an individual informing her that her home was on fire.