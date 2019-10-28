Pundit accuses Trinidad PM of showing contempt to Hindus

(Trinidad Guardian) Pundit Satyanand Maharaj has taken Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to task for failing to attend the closing night of Divali Nagar.
The Prime Minister has been in Tobago since Thursday to celebrate his 70th birthday.
But his failure to appear at the Nagar is not sitting well with some.
In a statement Pundit Maharaj said, “For yet another year, Prime Minister Keith Rowley has shown open contempt for Hindus and a lack of respect for the nation’s diversity. Rowley again blanked the closing night of Divali Nagar, where he would have been the honoured chief guest, and, instead, hightailed it to Tobago, where he is celebrating his birthday in grand style.’”
He added that the prime minister, “has now set a pattern of disdain for the Hindu community of more than 300,000 devotees, during this sacred period of the year.
Divali is the most special religious observance in the Hindu calendar, and also symbolises the timeless triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.The solemn occasion is celebrated in most modern, democratic countries; United States President Donald Trump lit a deya and participated in a holy function at the White House, the seat of executive power. In Trinidad and Tobago, where the community is not only large but also an intrinsic part of the national fabric, the Rowley Government has repeatedly displayed derision to Hindus.”
He added, “While Hindus are engaging in devout worship, Rowley and his political brigade are partying in grand style in the sister isle. How despicable of the leader who was elected to serve and represent all of Trinidad and Tobago!”
But the Pundit is not only upset with the prime minister.
He also chided state media house for granting “Rowley an unpaid three and a half-hour propaganda broadcast to peddle his party line on the budget and to seek to undermine the contribution of the Opposition Leader.”
TTT on Saturday evening broadcast the closing of Divali Nagar, while last week Tuesday Dr Rowley hosted a Divali function at the Diplomatic Centre to mark the religious observance. He also sent out greetings and messages to make the holiday.
The prime minister’s trip to Tobago has been regarded as festive one and sources said he was treated to birthday parties, met with villagers in his home town of Mason Hall and was the centre of attention at a fundraising event on Saturday evening.
Another birthday bash was expected to be hosted for the prime minister on Sunday afternoon. Sources in Tobago said the birthday events were attended by several government ministers and PNM financiers and saw Dr Rowley connecting with childhood friends and well-wishers.