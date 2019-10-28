Trinidad man dies after being shot 9 times in the groin over ‘romantic affair’

(Trinidad Express) A man shot near his Morvant home two Fridays ago died in the hospital on Saturday morning.

On October 18th, the victim, identified only as ‘Berbie’, was working in a bar located at Mon Repos Road.

Police said two gunmen stormed the Perfect Hideout Bar, found Berbie and shot him nine times in the groin area.

The gunmen then fled in a waiting Nissan Tiida car.

Berbie was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where, after being stabilised, he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

He died early Saturday morning.

Police said they did not have a motive for the shooting but residents claimed that he was shot over a romantic affair.

Residents described him as an “easygoing” person.

He had worked at the bar for several years.

In an unrelated incident, a man liming with friends was killed around 7 pm on Friday.

Police said the victim, Jeremy Villafana, was liming near his home at Waterhole in Cocorite when a gunman walked up to him and opened fire.

His friends scattered as the gunman stood over him and shot him six times.

He died at the scene.

The gunman then walked away.

Up to Saturday night, police were unable to say why he was killed.