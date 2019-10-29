Badal says won’t renegotiate Exxon deal if elected

The current Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) this country has with an ExxonMobil subsidiary will not be renegotiated under a Robert Badal-led government as the Change Guyana Party (CGP) presidential candidate believes that the point at which it was struck was a key factor.

However, he said that should he get into office, he would enlist a group of expert advisors to analyse all contracts and make recommendations on the way forward. Those recommendations, Badal said, would form the basis for whether his government would ask companies to return to the renegotiating table.

“A country that had no petroleum history, we only detected the reserve in 2015 and it was difficult to get the best deal at that time [and could not ask for much].