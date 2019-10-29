Greenidge urges journalists to embrace specialized reporting

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Carl Greenidge has called for Guyanese reporters to embrace specialized reporting as means to provide more informed and in-depth issue-based journalism in an age when misinformation and false news can threaten developmental goals.

Speaking at the Guyana Press Association (GPA) Awards Dinner held on Saturday, Greenidge lamented that while government seeks a legal end to the controversy surrounding Guyana’s border with Venezuela the tale of the matter is being shared with the world in manner that is “distorted and untrue”.

“Venezuela or its agents have been placing pieces in our press. Such material has, for example, been inserted by a mouthpiece of Venezuelan imperialists, ostensibly an NGO called MAPA, ‘Our Sun Rises in the Essequibo’, proclaiming its right to an area of land the Government of Venezuela never governed and on which Simon Bolivar neither ever set eyes nor liberated,” the Foreign Secretary noted.