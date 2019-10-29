Trinidad on alert for fake liquid antibiotics

(Trinidad Express) The Ministry of Health has put the public on alert for the circulation of fake liquid antibiotics.

In a news release, the ministry noted that the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a Medical Product Alert for two confirmed falsified versions of amoxicillin + clavulanic acid products, which are circulating in Haiti.

These products are presented under the names “Augmentin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate Potassium” and “Bactoclav”.

The ministry said although Trinidad and Tobago was not included in the WHO alert, it sought to make the public aware of the occurrence in Haiti “out of an abundance of caution”.

The ministry outlined that genuine amoxicillin/clavulanic acid is a combination penicillin-type antibiotic, which is used to treat a wide variety of infections caused by bacteria, including ears, lungs, sinus, skin, and urinary tract infections.