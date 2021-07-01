Trinidad on high alert over Tropical Waves

(Trinidad Guardian) The Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein has met with the Mayors, Chairmen, Chief Executive Officers, Disaster Management Coordinators and the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) in preparation for imminent adverse weather expected over the next few days, a statement by the Ministry said.

Representatives from the TTMS updated attendees that they have been closely monitoring two active Tropical Waves in the Atlantic which are anticipated to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Lesser Antilles.

The first wave, TW1, has become less organised over the last 24 hours and no intensification is expected by the TTMS.

The second wave, TW2, is of concern as it is gradually becoming more organized and has a more favourable chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone, with a high chance of intensification over the next five days.

The issuance of an Adverse Weather Alert is probable as there is a high chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding can also be expected near heavy downpours.

Disaster Management Coordinators of the fourteen Municipal Corporations gave updates on their state of readiness antecedent to the imminent hydro-meteorological event. Coordinators are in the process of replenishing relief items, coordinating sandbag distributions, chainsaws and other tools to aid in hazard mitigation.

The Coordinators will be on high alert and the Municipal Emergency Operations Centre will remain on stand-by to be activated, in the event of severe weather.

Minister Kazim Hosein stated, “We have a very robust disaster risk reduction plan in place and you are the key players! Do not look for problems, but only solutions, because we are all here to serve the people of this country. I thank the Disaster Management Teams for their quick response and their continued service during these times. We must be our brother’s keeper and look out for each other.”

The Ministry advises that its Disaster Management personnel are ready and equipped to mobilize and coordinate first responders, manage community shelters, coordinate relief activities in the event of flooding and other natural disasters, assist in assessment exercises to facilitate grant applications offered by other government agencies and most importantly, to assist affected residents so they are not cut off from other areas.

Citizens are reminded to be prepared, stay updated and to contact their respective Disaster Management Unit for sandbags prior to the adverse weather system.