Trinidad power plant operator murdered, car missing

(Trinidad Express) The parents of a South Oropouche man had their worst fears realised when they went to check on their son and found him murdered.

The parents of Ryan Johnitty, 33, went to his home at Palm Drive, Dow Village, and found him with a wound to his neck, and a white plastic bag covering his head, fastened by a belt and black cord to the neck.

His white Kia Optima was missing from the driveway and police suspect that robbery was a motive for the killing.

A police report said that at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police officers interviewed Johnitty’s parents Vincent and Myrna who found their son dead in his home.

The parents explained to homicide investigators that they went to their son’s home to check on him as he had not contacted them throughout the day, which was unusual for him.

Police were told that Johnitty, who was employed as a plant operator at Trinidad Generation Limited, had worked the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift on Monday.

The incident was recorded as the 177th homicide for the year.