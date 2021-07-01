Another Trinidad cop succumbs to Covid

(Trinidad Express) Beloved Woman Police Officer, Vernessa Stoute, lost her battle with the Covid-19 virus yesterday.

Stoute, who was attached to the Moruga Police Station, was a mother of three and grandmother of one. She was 47.

The Express was told that Stoute, who also lived in Moruga, died at hospital after fighting for several weeks. Relatives said she had no known ailments prior to contracting the virus.

Her friends and loved ones shared memories of the hardworking police officer on social media.

One person wrote, “My heart bleeds for this young, beautiful, ambitious, compassionate officer, WPC Vernessa Stoute, who lost her battle with Covid today. I was privileged to teach her in the First year class. Oh she had the most impeccable handwriting. She worked so hard to accomplish great things for herself and her family…..”

A Moruga resident wrote, “Sad times in our community. Rest in Peace Vernessa Stoute.”