Trinidad man charged with murdering son

(Trinidad Express) A 61-year-old man is expected to appear virtually before an Arima Magistrate tomorrow charged with the murder of his son, Allan Stoute.

Astro Stoute, of Mt. Pleasant Road, Arima, was charged with the offence on Friday following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard .

Allan Stoute, 38, a labourer, of the same address, was at his home October 22, when he got into an argument with a male relative. During the altercation, the deceased went to his vehicle and retrieved a cutlass and approached the relative in a menacing manner. The man responded by drawing his licensed firearm and discharging two rounds hitting the victim about the body.

He was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and handed over the licensed pistol, two magazines, 23 rounds of ammunition and his Firearm Users License to investigators.

Investigations were supervised by ASP (Ag.) Douglas of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 2, while Stoute was charged by Cpl Fareed Mohammed, also of HBI Region 2.