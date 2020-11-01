Trinidad: 61-year-old man charged with killing son

(Trinidad Guardian) An Arima pensioner is expected to appear before a magistrate on Monday charged with killing his son.

According to a release from the police service, Astro Stoute, 61, of Mt Pleasant Road, was charged on October 30, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

Stoute was charged for the murder of Allan Stoute on October 22.

Allan Stoute, 38, a labourer, who lived at the same address as his father, was at home when he reportedly got into an argument with him. During the altercation, it was alleged the deceased proceeded to his vehicle and retrieved a cutlass and approached his father in a menacing manner. The elder Stoute allegedly responded by drawing his licensed firearm and discharged two rounds, hitting his son about the body.

Allan was taken to the Arima Health Facility where he was pronounced dead, while his father was arrested at the scene.

Astra handed over his licensed pistol, two magazines, 23 rounds of ammunition and his Firearm Users License to investigators.

Investigations were supervised by Ag ASP Douglas of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 2. Stoute was charged by Cpl Fareed Mohammed, also of HBI Region 2.