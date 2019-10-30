Family loses home in Port Mourant fire

A Port Mourant, Corentyne upper flat apartment was destroyed yesterday by a fire, suspected to be of electrical origin, leaving a family of seven seeking help to find a new home.

Angela Doman told Stabroek News last evening that she resided with her elderly mother, brother, three daughters and a niece in the upper flat of the house.

She explained that she left home for work around 11.30 am while her mother was sleeping in the hammock and her niece was playing in the bottom house. “The neighbour call me sister and tell she fire in the house upstairs and then she run over and wake my mommy,” she added.