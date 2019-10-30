Man gets 18 years for raping minor

Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall yesterday imposed an 18-year sentence on a man who was found guilty of raping a child under the age of 16.

In sentencing Kenrick Hector, the judge found that he violated the child and betrayed her trust, and that he showed no remorse.

He was charged with the rape of a child under the age of 16 years contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act. The charge stated that between November 1st and November 30th, 2017, Hector engaged in sexual penetration of the child.

According to facts of the case, the child was a friend of the convict’s reputed wife and had gone to visit her on the day of the crime.

The man reportedly lured her into the bedroom by telling her his wife was calling her. But in fact the woman was not there and when the child got into the room he closed the door and raped her.