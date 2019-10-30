Skull City man to be charged over gun, ganja

The police are preparing to charge a Patentia, West Bank Demerara (WBD) man with several offences including possession of an illegal firearm.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a press release said that the police yesterday conducted an intelligence-led operation at the suspect’s Skull City, Patentia, WBD house during which an unlicensed pistol was unearthed.

The suspect was detained, shortly after which he handed over 30 grammes of suspected cannabis, which he had concealed in close proximity to his premises, Ramlakhan said.

The suspect is also accused of disorderly behaviour and threatening to shoot the police during their presence at his house.

He is currently being processed for court.

The operation was spearheaded by a Superintendent.