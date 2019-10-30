Trinidad: Mom pleads guilty to cruelty against 2 year-old son

(Trinidad Guardian) The mother of a two-year-old boy who was being abused and had several injuries about his body has pleaded guilty to cruelty to a child.
Jillian Noel, 49, is expected to be sentenced by Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo on November 25.
The woman was charged in 2008 after injuries were discovered on the child’s body. A medical report stated that the injuries were likely inflicted by cigarette burns, fingernails scratches and a blunt object using mild to moderate blunt force.
The court was told that the child who is now about 13-years-old does not live with her.
She pleaded guilty on Tuesday before Waterman-Latchoo in the San Fernando First Criminal Court. Presenting the facts to the court, state attorney Katrisha Ambrose said days after the child was born he began living at a children’s home in Point Fortin until September 15, 2007 when his mother took him to live with her and his four siblings at Pepper Village, Fyzabad. One of the volunteers at the home kept in contact with the accused and would take the child to the clinic for his appointments. In February 2008 when he went to spend the weekend at the volunteer’s home she noticed that he had a cut under his foot.
Then in May 2008 she went to visit the child at his home.
She observed that he was dragging, had a burn on his index finger, his leg was black and blue and he had a fever. The accused told the volunteer that he broke his leg.
She offered to take the child to the hospital but the accused said she would do it herself. In July 2008 a secretary at the children’s home picked up the child at his home to take him to a fun day at a primary school. She noticed he had scars and bruises about his body.
The secretary who was concerned that child also seemed withdrawn and sad, spoke to PC Karl Taylor then attached the Community Police who was at the event. When she took the child back home, she asked Noel if she could take him to the children’s home to spend some time with the other children and she agreed. Cpl Worrell and WPC Skeete of the Community Police visited the home and the child was taken for a medical examination and treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The child had multiple injuries, including multiple circumferential scars over his mouth, chest, right leg and buttocks. He also had several fractures of the second, third and fourth metacarpals of the right hand, as well as, multiple scratch-like marks about his body. The child was discharged from the hospital the following month and placed in the children’s home.
Noel is out on bail.
Her attorney Martin Joseph is expected to submit his plea in mitigation on the adjourned date.