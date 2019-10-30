Cricket board launches 17-and-under Female T20 Franchise

For the second year in succession, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has collaborated with the Ministry of Education through the Allied Arts Institute and the Child Care and Protection Agency to roll out another 17-and-under female T20 franchise.

The launching was done at a simple ceremony on the top floor of the GCB, Regent Road where Territorial Development Officer (TDO) of the Board, Colin Stuart laid out the dynamics of the competition.

Stuart explained that the competition will be played across three rounds, the first of which is today at Everest Cricket Club, Camp and Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown, and Young Warriors Ground, Cumberland, Berbice, with the two teams who achieved the most points clashing in a final.