Cricket development officer says fitness levels of players has improved

Following the latest Cricket West Indies fitness test, Territorial Development Officer (TDO) of the Guyana Cricket Board, Colin Stuart has seen improvements in the local players.

The fitness test was administered over the past two days at the National Synthetic Track, Leonora and is part of preparations for the Guyana Jaguars unit ahead of the Cricket West Indies Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 tournament next month.

The team along with a Rest XI will play two warm up matches beginning today at Georgetown Cricket Club and Friday at the Enmore Community Centre.

According to Stuart, the territories would normally have a pre-tournament fitness test administered by Cricket West Indies “And this time it was done by Martin Galler and Gibbs Wilson and they normally go through a few drills including the yo-yo test, 40-metre and 20-metre sprints, skin folds and running threes.”