Man charged with murder of T&HD sailor at Parika

A 28-year-old labourer, who is accused of fatally stabbing Transport and Harbours Department sailor, Shurlon Errol Cutting during an argument at the Parika Stelling last Thursday evening, was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with murder.

The charge was read to Selwyn Rollins called ‘Rastaman’, a resident of Lot 76 Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, by Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Wales Magistrate’s Court.

Rollins was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded to prison until December 30. Cutting of Lot 2529 Layou Street, North Ruimveldt was stabbed in his armpit during the incident which took place around 6.30pm last Thursday.He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.