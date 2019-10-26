Sailor fatally stabbed with scissors at Parika stelling

A 48-year-old sailor attached to the Transport and Harbours Department was on Thursday evening fatally stabbed during an argument at the Parika stelling and the suspect, who was also wounded, has been arrested.

Dead is Shurlon Errol Cutting, a resident of Lot 2529 Layou Street, North Ruimveldt.

He was stabbed to his armpit and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed the fatal altercation, which occurred around 6.30 pm on Thursday.

He said the suspect, a 28-year-old labourer of Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, was arrested at the Parika stelling with the suspected murder weapon: a pair of scissors.

The suspect had sustained injuries to his abdomen and knee and was escorted to the Leonora Hospital, where he was treated and later taken into police custody.

The police, in a press release, said enquiries revealed that Cutting told the suspect to move from the stelling.

As a result, an argument ensued and Cutting armed himself with a piece of wood and lashed the suspect.

The suspect then reportedly took a pair of scissors and stabbed Cutting resulting in his death.