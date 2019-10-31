Republic Bank says existing ATM cards will work after switch to new banking platform

Republic Bank yesterday assured customers that while changes to its new banking platform will see them being granted new account numbers, it will not affect the use of their ATM cards and their current cheque books are valid up to April 2020.

The bank will be opened today from 8 am to 12 noon and then close until Monday. From 2pm today, until 4pm on Sunday, customers will be unable to use ATMs, their bank cards at points of sale locations, access internet banking or complete any online transaction.

“Customers will have new account numbers. This, however, will not affect the use of their existing ATM cards. These will still be accepted at the bank’s ATMs and point of sale terminals. Customers with chequing accounts will be able to use their existing cheque books until April 2020, after which new cheque books will be issued,” the bank’s Public Relations Officer Michelle Johnson yesterday said.