No road lights from Fort Wellington to Bath

Dear Editor,

In Region 5, with specific focus on the Rosignol to Abary stretch of public road, road lights have been installed. Recently, lights were installed on the Chester to Seafield Village stretch thereby ensuring that almost the entire stretch of road from Rosignol to Abary is covered with lights. However, there is one critical stretch that has been left out over the years – from Fort Wellington to Bath. That gap is extremely dark and dangerous at nights. Over the years housing schemes have been developed and occupied on both sides of the public road in Bath and yet the road remains unlit. Numerous accidents have occurred over the years with vehicles colliding with animals and other vehicles on that stretch of road from Fort Wellington to Bath at nights. Residents for years have been calling for lights to be installed (especially on the stretch of road at Bath) to no avail. One of the reasons proffered by the authorities in the past was that the area was not populated (this was before the housing schemes began to be populated) hence there was no need for lights on the road. Residents are afraid to venture onto the public road at nights as some of them have been robbed while walking on the road or awaiting public transportation). At Fort Wellington, the section of the road that is unlit is made up of both government and privately-owned farmlands on both sides.

It is hoped that the Ministries of Finance and Public Infrastructure take note of this and hopefully make a positive decision on the installation of lights on that stretch of the public road at the earliest possible time. If that stretch is given the green light then the entire stretch of road from Rosignol to Abary will be covered in lights and that will be a big plus for the residents of West Coast Berbice.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)