Georgetown romps to win over West Demerara

-Upper Corentyne gave away 86 extras in loss to West Berbice

Georgetown defeated West Demerara by 29 runs while West Berbice, Essequibo and Lower Corentyne notched victories as the Guyana Cricket Board Female 17-and-under T20 Franchise got underway yesterday.

At the Everest Cricket Club, the first match was reduced to 15 overs per side with West Demerara winning the toss and opting to field.

The females were impressive given their usually sub-par preparation as Georgetown posted 84-2 from their allotted overs. Their opening pair Althea Barnwell and Neiva Singh shared in a 74-run stand before Singh was caught at cover for 21. Barnwell went on to top score with 34 inclusive of two boundaries. West Demerara did well to limit their extras to 25.