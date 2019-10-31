Super50: Ambitious Maloney anxious to make his mark

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Windward Islands Volcanoes latest batting recruit, Desron Maloney, is champing at the bit to make his mark in regional domestic competition.

The 28-year-old was one of two uncapped players named in the 14-man squad for the Regional Super50 starting next week, where the 2017-18 champions will do battle in Group B alongside last year’s losing finalists, Guyana Jaguars, West Emerging Players, invitational side United States and hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

“First of all I want to thank God for everything,” said Maloney, one of five draft picks by the Volcanoes for the upcoming Professional Cricket League season.

“Playing for the Volcanoes is another step up the ladder closer to my dreams. It’s a very blissful feeling. It means a lot to me, my family, and friends, who always support and encourage me to keep playing cricket, to put in the hard work and chase my dreams.”

The right-handed Maloney forced his way into the selection frame when he struck a handsome hundred against Dominica in the Windward Islands two-day championship recently, en route to gathering an aggregate of 171 runs for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said being part of the Volcanoes franchise had already boosted his game, especially having learned from the other experienced players in the setup.

“It’s an opportunity to work on my game and develop my skills by being given the opportunity to train everyday and work in the different aspects of my game,” Maloney explained.

“With the experience of Devon Smith, Kirk Edwards, Shane Shillingford, Sunil Ambris, and others around the Volcanoes setup makes it very easy for me to learn and tighten my screws.

“They share their wealth of experience and encourage me to remain positive.”

He added: “Being here with the Volcanoes franchise, I learned to value my wicket and spend more time at the crease, which really contributes to me being a better batsman before I joined the Volcanoes franchise.”

Maloney is already looking beyond the Super50 and is hoping to have a long successful career at regional level.

“God will see me through for every obstacle is there for me to overcome, and be a stronger person mentally, a better human being and cricketer,” he said.