Hodge takes charge of Volcanoes for Pride clash

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Batsman Kavem Hodge has been handed the captaincy for Windward Islands Volcanoes’ first round match of the Regional four-day Championship against Barbados Pride next week.

The 26-year-old Dominican, a right-handed batsman who bowls steady left-arm spin, has played 32 first class matches since his debut as a 19-year-old back in 2012.

Last season, he was the leading scorers for Volcanoes with 481 runs and five half-centuries, second only to veteran left-handed opener Devon Smith who topped the overall charts with 745 runs.

Smith, who turns 39 this year, has been named in the 13-man squad along with seasoned off-spinner Shane Shillinfford and experienced former captain Kirk Edwards.

Batsman Desron Maloney is poised to make his first class debut after being included in the unit, following his outing in the last November’s Super50 Cup where he managed a single fifty in averaging 27.

Twenty-year-old Guyanese batsman Bhaskar Yadram, who played two first class matches for his native franchise three years ago, has been called up.

Volcanoes will boast a young fast bowling attack with Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Shermon Lewis and Josh Thomas, who snatched 28 wickets last season, all named by selectors for the January 9-12 contest at Arnos Vale.

SQUAD – Kavem Hodge, Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Kirk Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Shane Shillingford, Ray Jordan, Shermon Lewis, Josh Thomas, Preston McSween, Bhaskar Yadram.