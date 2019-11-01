GMC’s Market Day was good for farmers

Success has a tendency of imposing its own pressures and so it seems with the Guyana Marketing Corporation’s Farmers Market, which from all indications, has become popular with both shoppers and vendors.

This year, as is customary, trading began around 06:00 hrs. and that only complaint that reached the Stabroek Business came from disgruntled patrons who, apparently having indulged in the weekend oversleeping habit turned to too late to miss the bounty of greens and vegetables that arrived from the various coastal farms and had been reportedly been ‘snapped up’ by 09:00 hrs.