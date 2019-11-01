Oil and Jubilee Elections: December and February -if I make it to 80, will I ever see…

-an innocent beautiful bank robber?

Slightly personally upset that I didn’t avoid the local politics today. But I do lay claim, repetitively, to being the one who deemed next March’s General/Regional Elections as the “Oil-and-Jubilee Elections”. Long before Comrade Charrandass’ December 2018 sensational vote which ignited disruptive governance, survival intrigue and early electioneering with suddenly-accessible bureaucrats.

But why “Oil-and-Jubilee”? Because it was easy for an old one-time “campaigner” like me to expect that incumbent His Excellency’s PNC/APNU would utilise the initial drama of first oil early next year to promote itself, if not as some preserver of democracy over the past four years, certainly as the best managers-to-be of Guyana’s oil-and-gas revenues and, perhaps, wealth. Also, His Excellency being history-minded would have long conjured up country-wide celebrations in honour of our 50 years as a Republic. The Jubilee National Bashment.

So you electors who get on the final official list to actually vote on 2nd March next, think about it: fresh off December’s Christmas, then New Year 2020, we’ll have His Excellency’s month-long February Jubilee/Mashramani celebratory mood, tone and context. A significant dose of national fun amidst political campaigning and jostling for governmental power by March Ninth 2020. Ho-ho! Will any opposition party be able to compete with His Excellency’s incumbent PNC aka “APNU”?

For fool yourselves not too much about the “smaller parties”. To me, Frankly Speaking, the AFC is now at the level of survivalist-opportunists with, perhaps, just some fledgling constituency but a yearning to enjoy more profitable opportunity.

And ANUG Leader Ralph Harinarayen Ramkarran – veteran former PPP executive and parliamentary expert – recently outlined the challenges of smaller entrants including the few pretenders. They need formidable resources and membership and support even to present themselves formally on Nomination Day. Don’t be fooled. Understand why coalescing is the option.

****************

Christmas and Mashramani campaigning

So I’m predicting that March’s high stakes “mother-of-all-elections” will attract most interesting campaigning. Who will fund the smaller groups’ campaigns?

Wealthy businessmen seldom support the “noble” concept of third-party-balance-and–leverage in Parliament. They fund – often covertly – the incumbents and/or front-runners. For obvious reasons!

How will campaigns go in November? December? February? Can small parties scrutinize the activities in and by GECOM? Will they insist on transparency? I’m not hearing from them!

Christmas campaigning will involve party comrades’ gift-giving. “Illegal” or “unconstitutional” I expect Minister “Goodlife” Jordan to announce salary increases for his Public Servants and me – us pensioners. All the parties will throw Christmas campaign parties with give-aways. I’m attending!

Jubilee February will see His Excellency’s government/PNC folks overwhelming all-comers at official Republic events and party meetings. Exxon swears it won’t support any party. But when it shows first oil, what? Enjoy!

*****************

Will I – Allan Arthur – ever see?

I, Allan Arthur Fenty – am approaching a mid-seventies milestone. I am a retired teacher and public relations fellow. I was also once “a PNC man” privy to the techniques and thinking of ruling politicians. Both private conversations and public-oriented pronouncements revealed attitudes, competences and objectives of these political managers of our economy, our present, our future.

Twenty-eight years of “PNC” followed by 23 years of “PPP” still see me wishing, wondering. Compared to other little places with limited national resources, we have stood still developmentally. So many basics denied us over the 54 years since Independence.

So join me in wondering. If I live to 80 in “oil-rich” Guyana will I ever experience the following? *Continuous electric power *an orderly well-mannered capital city * a neutral professional elections body devoid of politicians and conditional funding *a state-of-the-art sports stadium like a Jamaican high school boasts * decent civilised boat terminals * complete regional hospitals not needing to refer to Georgetown * village police stations with computerized knowledge of their districts and with ready transportation.

An elderly commission acquiring health and transportation passes for seniors * more pianos and big music bands * the by-pass road from Ogle to Diamond * top QC/Bishops’-like schools in each region.

I’d better stop there. I can never be certain, given my pains, aches and ailments but if I do make it to 2025, how much of the above would I “enjoy”. Ho-ho-ho!

******************

Brainy, beautiful, bank-robbery

The justifiable furore and outrage over the Newtown gold miner’s murder reminded me of this story. You decide whether it’s factual – or just “creative”.

On the island of Seaville lived an accomplished 23-year-old young lady named Bonita. She was beautiful and brainy. Easily landed a job at the island’s leading commercial bank.

During one romantic evening she mentioned to her police corporal boyfriend the huge savings of the island’s third richest man. And that the wealthy fellow had a need for some of his thousands in cash on a particular day. The corporal over drinks of vodka and beer mentioned the imminent transaction casually to his cousin. In turn the cousin told a fellow given to thievery and crime generally.

After withdrawal, the wealthy bank customer was robbed and shot dead. Was the beautiful bank employee as guilty as the gunmen?

*********************

Please consider…

1. Unlike Dr Jagdeo’s PPP, I am resigned to His Excellency’s PNC/APNU winning next year’s elections. What about you? Any need for rigging right now?

2. GECOM is bidding for operators to “operationalise” solar systems in 4 regions. Why?

3. New Zealanders will soon assist our GRA. A Canadian will advise GECOM’s Judge Singh and Officer Lowenfield. Ho-ho!

’Til next week!

(allanafenty@yahoo.com)